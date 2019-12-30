VIDEO: Danagog – The Lord’s Prayer

Grace of God Music frontman, Danagog has released the official music video of his amazing record dubbed “The Lord’s Prayer“.

“The Lord’s Prayer” serves as the seventh track off his latest body of work, the “Xmas Trees” mixtape.

Check it out below.

