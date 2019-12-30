Victoria Inyama Address Rumors That She Slept With Richard Mofe-Damijo

Victoria Inyama recently has addressed a fan that dragged her over rumors that she slept with actor, RMD.

Victoria joined her fellow celebrity friends in celebrating one of their own, Richard Mofe-Damijo, on the occasion of his 19th wedding anniversary.

The movie star had taken to Damijo’s comment section to react to a photo he shared in celebration of the occasion.

However, the actress had no idea that her congratulatory message would get her more than she bargained for from an Instagram user.

Reacting to Inyama’s comment, an individual with the username @carter_west09, claimed that Damijo had an affair with her.

“This man chop Victoria Inyama them and co like Suya those days,” @carter_west09’s comment read.

In her response, the angered actress heavily rained abuses on the internet troll.

She said: “You must be a bstard for implying that on a day ike this. You should ask your moher how many masquerades that impregnated her to birth a numskull like you. You should have been flushed down the toilet.”