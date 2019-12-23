UNIABUJA Expels 100 Students At Once, Gives Reason

The University of Abuja has expelled no fewer than 100 students for indulging in examination malpractices, noting that the breakdown showed 72 undergraduate and 28 postgraduate students.

The university said on Sunday that five undergraduate students were rusticated for one academic session, three others rusticated for a semester, while three others had no case and were acquitted.

The decision to expel the students was reached at the 174th Regular Meeting of the Senate of the institution on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, where it considered the report and recommendations of the Central Examination Misconduct Committee.

The university’s Head of Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, in a release said the university’s Senate, after due diligence, approved the expulsion and rustication of the students.

He said: