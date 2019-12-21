Unai Emery Breaks Silence, Speaks On Arsenal Replacing Him With Arteta

According to the BBC, Unai Emery says Arsenal are making “a good decision” by appointing Mikel Arteta to replace him as manager.

Emery, 48, was sacked last month after an 18-month spell in charge ended with a seven-game winless run.

Manchester City assistant boss, Arteta was announced as the new Gunners boss on Friday.

“He really is prepared to make that next jump,” said Emery.

“He has been at Arsenal before, he’s been in the Premier League and he has been working with Pep Guardiola. I do believe this is a good decision and I would also like it to be a good decision.”

In his first broadcast interview since leaving Arsenal, Spaniard Emery spoke to BBC Sport’s Guillem Balague on a range of topics, including plans to give him a new contract earlier this season, the manner of his Emirates exit, his relationship with Mesut Ozil and interest from Everton.