UK-based Nigerian Doctor Pokes Holes In Angela Okorie’s Alleged Assassination Attempt Story

A medical doctor has found inconsistencies in Nollyood actress, Angela Okorie’s claim that she was shot at by assassins for about 30 minutes and that 10 bullets were removed from her head.

The UK-resident Nigerian doctor with the Twitter handle: @tweetMOPOL, said Angela’s injuries are not “consistent with bullet wounds”.

He added that there’s no way assassins would spend about 30 minutes shooting at one person.

@tweetMOPOL made this analysis while speaking from the point of view of a doctor and also as someone whose “close relatives have escaped assassination”.

He went on to share a photo of what pellets look like in an x-ray to show how ”different” it is from Angela’s x-ray.

His tweets come after actress Angela Okorie revealed she was shot by assassins and 10 bullets were removed from her head.

Read his tweets below:





