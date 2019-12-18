Tyson fury accepts Anthony Joshua’s offer ahead Deaontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury has accepted Anthony Joshua’s offer to help him prepare for his rematch with Deontay Wilder insisting he would “love” to have his domestic rival in camp. Joshua, 30, has not always seen eye-to-eye with Fury amid calls for the British heavyweights to lock horns.

But ahead of his rematch with WBC champion Wilder in February, Joshua expressed his willingness to spar the Gypsy King to help him prepare. “Fury, if you need me for sparring… we’re gonna fight one day, I sparred Tyson Fury when we were kids anyway,” the WBA ‘Super’, IBF and WBO chief said on Sky Sports News.

“I’d go out to America and spar Tyson Fury and get him ready for this Wilder fight.” It did not take Fury long to respond, taking to his Instagram story to welcome AJ into his training camp.

“I’ve just seen a video of Joshua on Sky Sports saying he’d love to come and help me in camp and that I’d fight him quicker than Wilder,” he said. “That’s for sure. When I beat Wilder, I will fight you AJ. No problem.

“I would love to have you in camp. I’d really love to have you in camp for this fight and give Wilder a proper beating. “Thanks very much and well done in your last fight, congratulations.” Joshua propelled himself back to the top of the heavyweight mountain earlier this month, putting on a boxing masterclass in his pivotal rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.