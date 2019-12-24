Tyler, the Creator Drops Two New Songs

Tyler, the Creator caps off 2019 with two more surprises.

On Monday, the Golf Wang rapper released “BEST INTEREST,” a “rough draft” that didn’t make his Grammy-nominated album IGOR. Over the sped-up two-minute track, Tyler reflects on a secret relationship.

“I can play the side ni**a role easy but not for too long / I’m the side ni**a,” he raps. “I gotta sneak around and hide wit cha / I wanna see you gimmie five minutes / Paparazzi prolly got like five pictures.”

Along with the song, he has also released a visual that he shot while riding a boat through a swamp filled with alligators. “a song that i never got to fully finish from IGOR sessions,” said Tyler. “didnt want it to sit on a hard drive. filmed with no music, with hopes that it would sync up, a success!”

Additionally, Tyler gifted fans with a brand new song called “GROUP B.” Over the soulful sample, he raps about hook-ups (“Find some young twink get my nipples sucked”) and renewing his label deal with Sony for $12 million (“I’m pushing 30 but the skin say different, well / If I act my last deal, I’m prolly 12”).

IGOR, which was released in May, made many critics’ best-of-the-year lists and earned a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammys.