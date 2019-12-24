Tyga Drops ‘Ayy Macarena’ Video

Tyga brings his latest slapper “Ayy Macarena” to life in the larger-than-life video.

The eye-popping visual opens with the originators of the ’90s hit, Los del Río, on the mic at a jazz club before cutting to Tyga dressed as Jim Carrey’s character from The Mask. Dressed in a yellow zoot suit and wide-brimmed hat, he swoons over his real-life Macarena from a booth before joining her on stage as the crowd marvels at their moves.

He then hits the streets of Los Angeles to bust out some more moves alongside two dancers. T-Raww also plays a gangster in the cinematic clip, dressed in a pinstriped suit while smoking a cigar and talking into a giant phone, before engaging in a shootout alongside Los del Río. In the final scene, he rocks all red before knocking out his opponent in an animated fight.

Since its release last month, “Ayy Macarena” has generated over 35 million Spotify streams and birthed the viral #MacarenaChallenge. Tyga is gearing up for a new album in the new year, his first as part of a multi-million dollar deal with Columbia Records.