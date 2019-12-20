Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner to Spend Christmas Together

Travis Scott is coming home for Christmas.

Despite their breakup earlier this year, the rapper and Kylie Jenner will spend the holidays together. Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ that they will reunite in Los Angeles because both parents want to be there for Stormi when she opens her presents on Christmas morning.

Travis and Kylie want to make sure the holiday is special for their daughter, who will turn 2 in February. They decided that it would be best if they come together as a unit.

However, Travis and Kylie are still not back together as a couple. They continue to remain friends and spend time together, including their recent reunion during Thanksgiving. Kylie also took Stormi to Travis’ ASTROWORLD festival in Houston last month.

Kim Kardashian addressed her sister’s relationship during her appearance on “Ellen” this week. “I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly,” said Kim, who shots down rumors that they are engaged. “I don’t know the status if they are together or not. I don’t think they are.”

The couple split in September because of conflicting priorities. Kylie reportedly wanted to get married and have more kids, while Travis is focused on his career.