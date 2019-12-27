Toni Payne Reveal That 9ice Did Not Contribute To The Welfare Of Their Son

Nigerian singer Abolore Adegbola Akande popularly known 9ice has been accused of snubbing the welfare of his son, according to what we gathered in a new post by his babymama, Toni Payne.

The new revelation by Toni Payne is coming days after 9ice was reported to be preparing for marriage after he released pre-wedding photos recently to make the announcement.

Payne made the revelation in an Instagram post, while felicitating with her followers, in celebration of Christmas.

According to her, there was a time she had nowhere to go with Zion, since the co-producer of the baby was not forthcoming in supporting with the welfare of their son.



Stating that she knows how difficult it is to take up both responsibility of being a father and mother at the same time, Payne showered praises on other single parents.

See the screenshot below;

