“I may be older, but the older the berry the sweeter the juice,” – Tiwa Savage reveals why Wizkid is hooked with her

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage’s much-talked-about relationship with fellow musician, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, continues to grow stronger even though it is surrounded with gossip and controversy.

Although many people believe that Wizkid has started getting intimate with Tiwas Savage and who he is younger than and he would have been calling her an “aunt” if not for money, while others keep insisting that is a PR stunt to get people talking and make more money.

However, it has appeared to us all many times that this two have something that’s more than just a friendly relationship.

In a recent footage that surfaced online from Tiwa Savage’s show, the songstress revealed why being older than Wizkid is an advantage for their relationship.

In the video, Tiwa who was on stage at the moment she made the statement, stated that she may be older than Wizkid, but the older the berry the sweeter the juice,”

Watch video below;