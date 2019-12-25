Teddy A Speaks After Blogger Accused Him Of Domestic Violence Against His Wife, Bambam

Reality TV star, Teddy A has been dragged into a serious scandal after a blogger accused him of domestic violence against his wife, Bambam.

In a report made by a blog named cutie Juls, Teddy A was urged to make it a priority in his new year resolutions to stop laying hands on his wife Bambam.

She wrote,

Dear @iamteddya, you know I don’t hate you. All I’m saying is refraining from beating Bambam should be priority on your new year resolutions. That one na bad thing? See your fans here, especially the women using abusive languages on me just to encourage a fellow woman to keep mute and continue forming in an abusive relationship. Something most of them will not condone.

Honey, tell them to stay off o. Because remember you beating Bambam is no lie. I am not saying she should leave you. All I am saying is please kindly stop beating her. Merry Christmas my dear. Now tell your fans to keep their comments clean without insults. Not like I care but just because it’s Christmas. Thank you.

Responding to the news, Teddy A warned the Blogger to desist from peddling false news about him and threatened to pursue a legal case but had a change of heart. Read his post below: