Tacha has thrown a subtle shade at Nigerian celebrities that put each other up because of attention.

BBNaija star, Tacha has brewed suggestions that Ike and Meecy may be faking their dispute just to drive attention to themselves.

She posted on her InstaStory; “Always trying to put each other up for your selfish gains! It field your happiness! Anyways Sleep time! Calabar today”

Her post has made people believed that she is indirectly mocking her rival Mercy.