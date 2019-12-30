SZA Shows Off New Year’s Body

SZA is ringing in the new year with a bangin’ new body.

The R&B songstress showed off the results of her many hours in the gym. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she flaunted her fit physique in a black bikini while on vacation in Kauai for the holidays.

The photo received nearly 1 million likes from friends including Kylie Jenner, Chloe x Halle, Snoh Aalegra, and Tinashe, who all celebrated her sexy body.

In between her studio sessions, SZA has been hitting the gym hard. Earlier this month, she tweeted about her workout addiction. “Me googling ‘is one spoonful of banana pudding gonna kill my abs’.. I’m officially a gym hoe .. damn ,” she wrote.

Prior to that, she also shared her gym progress. “abs coming in music making sense .. life getting a lil cute ahkay.”

https://twitter.com/sza/status/1201781377328451585

https://twitter.com/sza/status/1199504842315718656

Fans have been anxiously awaiting a new album from the TDE songstress, whose debut Ctrl was released in 2017. In August, she revealed that she had been in the studio with BROCKHAMPTON, Jack Antonoff, and Justin Timberlake.

Just last week, she told fans that she and Megan Thee Stallion have a collaboration in the can.

https://twitter.com/sza/status/1209171034445897728