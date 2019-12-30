Swizz Beatz Claps Back at Baby Mama After She Calls Out Alicia Keys

Swizz Beatz is dealing with more baby mama drama.

The producer clapped back at Jahna Sebastian, the mother of his daughter Nicole, after she called out his wife Alicia Keys. In a since-deleted Instagram video, Swizz is seen dancing with his mother in his new $20 million La Jolla mansion. He took aim at his baby mama in the caption: “These BMs playing with me like my mom don’t carry the 40 at all times BX.”

The video comes just days after Sebastian called out Keys for “overstepping” her boundaries as a stepmother.

“I am the only Mother to my child,” Jahna wrote on Instagram. “I am the One raising her, who gave her life, British Citizenship, knowledge, and everything else. I am not only the biological mother, I am THE MOTHER. This will remain forever.”

She also claimed that Alicia asked that her daughter refer to her as “Umi,” the Arabic word for mother. “No one else will be called any kind of ‘mom’ name in English, Arabic, not an ‘Umi’ or anything else in other language by her,” added Jahna. “I will not let nobody bribe her and change her by using material things against me, iPhones and other things. She will be raised as a human being, who cares for humanity and stands by the right principles.”

Swizz responded to Jahna in the comments, saying Nicole chose to call Keys “Umi” and that Jahna should have called him personally instead of making their business public. Jahna claims Alicia does not call her or answer her texts. Following their public dispute, Swizz deactivated his entire Instagram account.

Alicia previously had issues with Mashonda, the mother of Swizz’s 13-year-old son Kasseem Dean, Jr., but they were able to move past their differences. Last year, Mashonda published a book called Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family with a foreword by Alicia. In 2016, Alicia penned a song about their “Blended Family.”