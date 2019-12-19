Supreme Court Upholds Sanwo-Olu’s Election As Lagos Governor

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili affirmed the governor’s victory at the March 9, 2019 election after dismissing two separate appeals challenging the outcome of the poll.

Justice Paul Galinje, who delivered the lead judgments in the two appeals held that the appeals lacked merit.

One of the appeals dismissed by the court was filed by Prof. Ifagbemi Awamaridi and his party, the Labour Party.

The other was by Chief Owolabi Salis and his party, the Alliance Democracy.