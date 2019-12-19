Supreme Court Makes Final Decision On Gov. Udom Emmanuel

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Udom Emmanuel as the governor of Akwa Ibom State.

The unanimous judgment of the apex court, delivered by Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad, dismissed the appeal challenging Emmanuel’s election.

The court described the appeal as lacking in merit.

It would be recalled that Mr Nsima Ekere, the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had requested an order to nullify the Governorship Election for non compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010, and an order for the 3rd Respondent, INEC to conduct fresh elections into the office of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

However, the Appeal Court agreed with the respondents that the Appellants could not substantiate their allegations that the Governor Emmanuel’s re-election was marred by non-compliance with the provisions of the electoral act, guidelines and manual for the conduct of the 2019 General Elections.

It also held that the Appeal was lacking in merit, agreeing with the tribunal that the APC did not lead credible evidence to prove their case and that they had dumped documents in the panel without linking them, as required by law.