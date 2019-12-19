Supreme Court Affirms El-Rufai As Kaduna Governor

News/December 19, 2019/Rojon /No Comment/5222 views Supreme Court Affirms El-Rufai As Kaduna Governorshare on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancel According to The Nation, the Supreme Court has upheld the election of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as Governor of Kaduna State. The affirmation was made on Wednesday, 18th December. Details shortly… Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... previous articleSupreme Court Upholds Sanwo-Olu’s Election As Lagos Governornext articleSupreme Court Affirms Sule’s Election As Nasarawa Governor RojonSubmissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Fast Track? Whatsapp/Call:- 08176243747 Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.