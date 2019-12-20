Super Eagles’ Last FIFA Rankings For 2019 Revealed

Nigeria have finished 2019 in 31st place on the FIFA football rankings.

The Super Eagles remain unmoved in December’s ranking released on Thursday morning.

The three-time African champions garnered a total of 1493 points, to maintain their position as the third-best team on the continent, behind Senegal and Tunisia.

Senegal are ranked first in the continent and 20th in the world with 1555 points, while Tunisia are 27th in the world and second in Africa after amassing 1506 points.

On the global scene, Belgium finished in number one place, ahead of France.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on Thursday 20, February 2020.