Speed Darlington to Perform at Zlatan Ibile’s show in Nigeria, 17years after leaving the country

Speed Darlington, one of the most funniest personalities in the entertainment scene on Instagram is finally returning to Nigeria dyer 17years of his exit.

The “irregular speedometer” as he fondly calls himself, has always conveyed amusement on Instagram but now now he is bringing it live at Zlatan Ibile’s concert on the 18th of December, 2019.

He has found a good relationship with Zlatan for a couple of weeks now and the duo are possibly turning their relationship into the kind of entertainment that will bring “mulla” to their already heavy pockets.

Watch video of Speed Darlington announcing his appearance at the show below;