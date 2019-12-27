Solskjaer Reveals Why He Benched Pogba In Man United’s Win Over Newcastle

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has given reasons he benched midfielder, Paul Pogba in the Red Devils’ 4-1 win over Newcastle United in Thursday’s Premier League encounter.

Pogba, who was sidelined since September with an ankle injury, did not start against Newcastle.

The France 2018 FIFA World Cup winner came on as a substitute during the second-half of the encounter at Old Trafford as goals from Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford gave Solskjaer’s men all three points against the Magpies.

But Solskjaer is now saying that he benched the former Juventus star because he wanted to avoid rushing him back too soon after missing over seven matches for Man United due to injury.

Solskjaer told MUTV: “Andreas and Mason have done well, they’ll give us fresh legs.

“Paul, I think it’s too early to demand too much from him. He’s worked really hard but then it’s been a long lay-off.

“So we’ll have to drip-feed him in and play gradually more and more.”

Man United will now face Burnley in an away Premier League clash on Saturday night.