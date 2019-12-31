Slimcase Reveals Why Ike Left Mercy For Tacha

Slimcase and Tacha were seen together in a video the singer posted on his Instagram page sometimes ago.

Tacha in the video is seen doing some recordings just like a proper music artiste and according to Slimcase, the song would be dropping very soon.

Because of this one time association he had with Tacha, fans have dragged Slimcase into the controversial trending topic of the reality star with Ike and also Mercy Eke.

The fan accused Slimcase of deceiving Ike to leave Mercy and follow Tacha. Slimcase responded to the comment stating that Ike left mercy and followed Grace (Tacha).