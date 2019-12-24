Selebobo Part Ways with MMMG, Launches Vault Records

Prolific Afro-pop performing artiste, songwriter, music producer and ace sound engineer Selebobo also known as Mixx Monsta launches a brand new record company. This is comes just days after his former record label boss Mr Ubi Franklin, the CEO of Made Men Music Group, posted a picture of himself, Selebobo and his manager on his Instagram page wishing his former artiste well to which the artiste also responded by taking to his Instagram to write a heartwarming farewell message to his former boss.

Oku Udoka Chigozie was known to have been signed to Made Men Music Group sometime in 2014 on a five-year contract which should have expired sometime in 2019- a contract which is believed to have ended amicably, hence, the social media romance between the former boss and artiste.

Selebobo took to his social to announce his new record company called “Vault Records”, with a sure promise of giving his waiting fans, whom he hashtagged #Selebrities, and promised fire music in the year of 2020.

The news of his new imprint Vault Records has seen him receive congratulatory messages from well-wishers and brought an end to the numerous questions of his tactical absence from the music scene for a couple of months. In which time, he had obviously been recording new stellar music and audio engineering for the likes of Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tekno, Flavour, Phyno, Tiwa Savage as Mixx Monsta.

Most certainly it is no over hype to say that Vault Records is set to engulf the Nigeria Music sphere and leave an indelible footprint on the sands of the industry.