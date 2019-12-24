See The Brand New Mercedes Benz Car Fans Gave Tacha On Her Birthday (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide aka Trident Queen has been gifted a brand new Mercedes Benz from her fans on her birthday.

Recall that Tacha turned 24 yesterday.

The reality star also organized a dinner party which saw celebrities like Khafi, Slimcase, Bobrisky and some others in attendance.

After the party, Tacha was greeted with a well decorated Mercedes Benz, courtesy of her Titans and well wishers.

The elated star screamed in excitement as she hopped into her new ride with Sir Dee, to test-drive her new whip.

Watch the video below: