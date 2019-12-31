See Burna Boy And Rema’s Songs On Barrack Obama’s Favourite Songs Of 2019 List

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has released his 2019 favourite music playlist.

Interestingly, two of Nigeria’s hottest acts – Burna Boy and Rema – made the list, which has somehow become a yardstick for making the best choice of songs to listen to by millions of his followers.

Obama listed ‘Anybody’ by Burna Boy and ‘Iron Man’ by Rema in his favorite music alongside 33 others.

Obama shared the playlist on Twitter via his handle, @BarackObama.

“From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.” He tweeted.

See His Tweet below:

Rojon

