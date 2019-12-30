Rosy Meurer Is A Better Wife Material & Not Spiritual Drama Queen – Uche Maduagwu Shades Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has subbed Tonto Dikeh by describing Rosy Meurer as better wife material.

He made the comment via his Instagram page after Rosy was spotted with Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, rocking a matching outfit with him at his birthday bash.

He wrote:

“@rosymeurer Is 10 times a better wife material, she is not a spiritual drama Queen… 🤣🤣My P.A just told me now that some haters are saying rubbish about my baby sister, #RosyMeurer, abeg can someone tell all those Dubai, allow me return to #Naija followers to go and sit down, please, did you see any cosmetic surgery #body on her? 🤣Thats because everything is #natural, they can never return her #bride price if she gets married because she is 10 times a better #wife material and not a radical for abeg help me beg #Dubai government and people to allow me return to #Nigeria spiritual drama queen.”

