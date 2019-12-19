Romantic Moment Teni Kissed A Shy Male Fan On The Cheek During Her Performance (Video)

Nigerian singer, Teni Makanaki has thrilled fans at her just concluded concert, even going to the extent of bringing out a shy male fan from the audience before going romantic with him.

The ‘for your case’ crooner who is unarguably one of the hottest musical artiste in Nigeria right now, asked the young man, identified as Wahab to climb on to the stage.

In a video which is currently circulating on social media, the ‘Billionaire’ singer could be spotted, bringing the gentleman’s cheek closer to her lips, and giving it a warm kiss.

The male fan who seemed really shy however, did not return the gesture. He just let out a small grin and made his way off the stage.

Watch the video below: