Report: Frank Ocean and Travis Scott to Headline Coachella

Coachella may have found its headliners.

Frank Ocean and Travis Scott will reportedly headline next year’s festival, according to Us Weekly. They will also be joined by the reunited Rage Against the Machine, who confirmed the booking last month.

This will be the first time both artists have headlined. Ocean hasn’t performed at Coachella since 2012, but he may be gearing up for a new project in 2020. Earlier this fall, he dropped new music including “In My Room” and “DHL.”

Travis performed at the desert festival in 2017. Earlier this year, he headlined his sold-out “ASTROWORLD Tour” as well as last month’s ASTROWORLD Festival in Houston. He is also gearing up to release his first Jack Boys compilation featuring his Cactus Jack collective including Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, and Chase B.

The 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place in Indio, Calif. over two weekends on April 10-12 and April 17-19. The official lineup will be announced in early January.

Last year’s headliners included Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande.