Regina Daniels Writes Heartfelt Love Note To Hubby On His Birthday

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband, Prince Ned Munir Nwoko who turned a year older, today, 21st December.

The actress shared a video that captures some romantic moments that she shared with her husband.

Sharing the video, Regina Daniels penned down a heartfelt love note which read;

“Words can’t explain how great you are, You are wonderful, amazing, unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, kind hearted, generous, there are so many unique qualities you possess that I can’t explain…May God give you the strength to fulfill all your great ambitions in life.

Happy birthday my love ! @princenednwoko”