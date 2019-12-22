Regina Daniels Writes Heartfelt Love Note To Hubby On His Birthday

share on:

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband, Prince Ned Munir Nwoko who turned a year older, today, 21st December.

The actress shared a video that captures some romantic moments that she shared with her husband.

Sharing the video, Regina Daniels penned down a heartfelt love note which read;

“Words can’t explain how great you are, You are wonderful, amazing, unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, kind hearted, generous, there are so many unique qualities you possess that I can’t explain…May God give you the strength to fulfill all your great ambitions in life.

Happy birthday my love ! @princenednwoko”

Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Fast Track? Whatsapp/Call:- 08176243747

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.