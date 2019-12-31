Referee Craig Pawson Dropped After Failing To Send Jorginho Off Against Arsenal

Craig Pawson will not take charge of any Premier League game in Matchweek 21.

According to the schedule of match officials published on Monday, Pawson will be at the Emirates Stadium as a fourth official.

Pawson will be returning to Arsenal’s home ground for the second time in three days, after failing to send Jorginho off as the Gunners lost 2-1 to Chelsea.

Jorginho who had already been booked, clearly pulled back Matteo Guendouzi as the midfielder broke away, but Alexandre Lacazette instead received a yellow card.

Arsenal will play Manchester United on New Year Day, hoping to climb out of the bottom half of the table.

New boss, Mikel Arteta, is also looking for his first win.