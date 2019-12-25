President Buhari Blows Hot In Christmas Message…Check Out What He Has To Say To Terrorists, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned terrorists, armed robbers, kidnappers and economic saboteurs to retrace their steps and join people of goodwill and common humanity, Sun News reports.

In his Christmas message, he warned that those who fail to do so will meet their end in the hands of security agents who are poised to confront and defeat them.

“It is in line with the spirit of Christmas that I call on all elements whose actions are opposed to what the season represents, especially, insurgents, terrorists, armed robbers, kidnappers and economic saboteurs, to retrace their steps and join people of goodwill and common humanity.

“If they fail to heed this call, they will meet their end as the armed forces, security and law-enforcement agencies are poised now to confront and defeat them.”

Buhari urged Nigerians to live in peace and harmony, irrespective of differences.

While noting that conflicts and violence have reduced, he, however, warned Nigerians not to let their guard down.

He said in the new year with the signing of the budget, his administration will focus on job creation.

“Having recently signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill into Law, I reiterate my promise during the presentation of the Budget Proposals before the National Assembly on October 8, 2019 that, “We remain resolutely committed to the actualisation of our vision of a bright and prosperous future for all Nigerians.”