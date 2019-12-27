President Buhari Asked Us To Deal With Oshiomhole – Governor Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has justified his action against the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Adams Oshiomhole because the ex-labour leader is not a member of the ruling party.

According to a report by Punch, Obaseki said that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the state APC to deal with the pro-Oshiomhole Edo Progressive Movement and the national chairman for anti-party activities.

Speaking at a gathering of APC members drawn from Owan East and West Local Government Areas held in Sabogida-Ora town in Owan West council area, the Edo State Governor alleged that Adams Oshiomhole is no longer a member of the APC.

He said: “Members of the EPM are trying to frustrate the good plans we have for Edo people as their plan is to burn markets and government buildings. Their intention is to discredit our administration, but the people of Edo know better.

“APC is one party; those that say they are in EPM are not APC, including their National Chairman who we have suspended in Edo State. Those mistakenly elected into Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) who are members of EPM, have been thrown out and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is aware and will soon announce a date for a fresh election, where we would have opportunity to elect credible representatives who will represent us in the House.

“Any person doing anti-party activities, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked us to deal with them. We have been told to go back to organise our party; that’s why we are here.

“As a ruling party in the state, we have done a lot for Edo people, moving the state forward progressively, but EPM are afraid of progress and will do anything to ensure we don’t get another term.

“The support here today is massive and it speaks volume, further showing that the suspended National Chairman’s antics will not work. He no longer has the support of Edo people. The act of trying to create faction of APC in Edo State can’t work; we are still intact, strong and united

“Our politics in Edo State is transparent and can’t tolerate any act of dubiousness. If you are a progressive, you must be a real progressive.”