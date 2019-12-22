Popular Veteran Yoruba Actor, Alabi Yellow Is Dead

Veteran Yoruba actor, popularly known as Alabi Yellow has finally succumbed to stroke. The news of his death was shared on a Nollywood group platform “Nollywood First” and confirmed by many actors.

The news of Alabi Yellow’s ill health was announced on Tuesday, March 26, 2018, by the Executive Chairman of Best Of Nollywood awards, Seun Oloketuyi.

Oloketuyi announced that the actor, who was born, Samuel Oludayo Akinpelu, has suffered a partial stroke shortly after the demise of his wife.

Rojon

