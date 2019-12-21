Popular Comedian Ajebo And Wife Welcome A Baby Girl (Video)

Nigerian comedian, Emeka Erem a.k.a Ajebo welcomed his first child with his wife Uchechi Kalu .

The excited comedian described their bundle of joy as the best Christmas gift they could ask for. Ajebo who revealed he was present throughout the birth process, added that the journey to fatherhood has been an amazing experience.

He wrote;

“God has done so much for Us, We cannot tell it all. The journey to fatherhood has been super amazing with my ride or die @uchae_erem

“This is the best christmas gift we could ever ask for.. Our bundle of joy, Daddy’s girl. I saw with my 2 eyes the entire birth process and I stood confident in the fact that the host of Angels were in that room..God be praised.”