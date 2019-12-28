Photos Of Notorious Armed Robbers Arrested Inside First Bank In Abuja

Pictures of the notorious armed robbers arrested today after laying siege inside First Bank in Abuja have emerged.

Recall that there was commotion in the Mpape area of Abuja on Saturday after a team of soldiers and policemen stopped a gang of armed robbers who had broken into a first generation bank.

It was learnt that the robbers had gained entry into the bank when the security operatives arrived at the scene.

https://twitter.com/DOlusegun/status/1210919499999911941

According to reports, the armed robbers had refused to vacate the premises of the bank after one of them was shot at when he attempted to escape.

The police later invaded the bank and apprehended the other armed robbers.

See photos: