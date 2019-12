Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi has released official photos from her white wedding to her man, Chike Ugochukwu.

Chizzy Alichi and Chike had their first union with a glamorous traditional wedding on Saturday, December 7, where her colleagues duly graced the event.

A few days ago, Chizzy Alichi sent social media users agog with her bridal shower photos. Finally, she’s released the real deal.

The actress has dropped photos of her white wedding.

Check them out.