Pep Guardiola Speaks On Leaving Manchester City

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has said that he will try staying at the club for next season before leaving the Etihad.

Guardiola’s contract runs out at the end of next season; and questions are constantly being asked whether the boss would consider extending his deal.

Speaking with the press on Monday ahead of City’s Premier League clash with Wolves, Guardiola said, “This is my fourth season, next season will be the fifth – I’ll try to stay next season.

“It is a long time. I have answered this question recently many times, I am incredibly good here. I have to see if I deserve a new contract… “The level has increased a lot and expectations are higher and we have to see if we can handle it. It is not just up to me. Now we have a break with the family and prepare for Wolves and the rest. We have time to think about it in the future.”

Asked whether the vision he had when he started at Manchester City was coming to fruition, the Spaniard said, “It’s good. We’re working with the same people. Players change but I didn’t expect much.