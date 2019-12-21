Pastor David Ibiyeomie Reveals Date For The Launch Of The World’s Biggest Church Auditorium

Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministry is reportedly set to unveil the world’s biggest church auditorium come January 2020.

The new auditorium which has been dubbed the 5 Fingers of God Cathedral boasts of a record breaking capacity of 120,000.

This trumps the Glory Dome built by Pastor Paul Enenche in Abuja which boasts of 100,000 capacity.

Before now, Winners Chapel’s Faith Tabernacle was the church with the largest auditorium in Nigeria. It has an estimated capacity of 50,000 seats.

David Ibiyeomie is a Nigerian televangelist and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.