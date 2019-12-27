Outrage As Genevieve, Omotola And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos)

Some Nigerians have expressed dissatisfaction after Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid was spotted posing with legendary Nollywood actresses, Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Jalade Ekeinde.

In the photo, the singer was seen with the Genevieve at a concert with Wizkid wrapping his hand around the actress’s neck.

He was then seen whispering into the respected screen diva’s ear.

While on the second photo, he could be seen posing innocently with Omotola.



Fans have been outraged by the photo saying that Wizkid likes big things and older women – a reference to the perceived relationship between the singer and Tiwa Savage.

Blogger, Tunde Ednut led the group when he posted on Instagram: “You know this Wizkid likes older women. Please, this one will annoy me Ooo! Leave Genevieve alone please. Next topic please, cause na so e dey start.”