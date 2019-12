Senate chief whip and former Abia state governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu will be spending the Christmas in jail.

This comes after a Federal High Court dismissed his request for bail, pending his appeal of a 12 year sentence passed on him early December.

Recall that some weeks ago, a court in Lagos sentenced him to 12 years in prison for fraud to the tune of N7.1 billion.

The court ruled that the application for bail lacked merit.

