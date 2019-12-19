“Ogun kill u fake pastors!” – Wizkid lays a curse on Fake Pastors

Wizkid says he doesn’t endorse any church as he lays curse on fake pastors.

It is in an unusual manner the the singer took to his Twitter page on Thursday, December 19, 2019, where he called out fake pastors in the country. He didn’t just call them out but went on to make it categorically clear that he doesn’t endorse pastors and their churches.

This is coming after Davido dissociated himself from a viral video making the rounds on social media which features the DMW boss in a video adverting a Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) 2020 programme, alongside a little girl and an older woman.

Read Wizkid’s tweet below;

“Starboy no dey endorse no Pastor or church o! Ogun kill u fake pastors!” he tweeted.