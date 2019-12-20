Nollywood Actress Announces Divorce, Gives Reasons

Nollywood actress, Juliet Mgborukwe, on Thursday announced her divorce with husband, Chima Ojokwu.

The movie star and former SoundCity presenter made this public via her Instagram page, @julietinspireofficial.

She urged those still struggling to keep their marriage to leave if it puts their lives and kids’ in danger.

Juliet wrote: “After a whole year of sleepless nights, amidst the most challenging and emotional phase of my life, going through a divorce.

“The meetings, the mediation, the conferences, the trials, the tears, the joy, the fights, the prayers, the guilt, the smiles, the laughter, the goal, the strength, the courage, the regret, the confusion, the depression, the glory, the loneliness, the truth, IT IS FINALLY OVER.

“Divorcing a Narcissist is one of the most painful and stressful situations you can ever imagine!.

“I wish it did not have to end this way but at the end of it, all that counts is what is in the best interest of my beautiful babies.

“After years of not wanting to let go, I have conquered my greatest fear of losing my family but I also gained the strength to never give up and the love to put my children’s needs before my own.

“I am a ‘MOM’ first and that is what I will always be. Divorce is no joke and should not be an option in your marriage.

“But if it puts your life and your kids’ lives at risk, all I will say to you is please be brave.”