Noble Igwe Advises Igbo Men Whose Wives Spend Christmas In The kitchen

With just a few days to Christmas, popular Nigerian blogger and fashionista Noble Igwe, has dropped some words of advice for his Igbo kinsmen.

In a post shared on micro blogging platform, Twitter, Igwe noted that a lot of Igbo men are fond of using the Christmas period to show off the cooking skills of their wives. He, however, noted that such women should also be given a chance to enjoy the season.

“Most Igbo men like to use the Christmas period to show that their wives can cook, nobody is doubting your wife’s ability but she deserves to enjoy the Christmas too,” his post read in part.

Speaking further, the fashionista noted that most Igbo kids grew up watching their mothers spend the whole period of celebration in the kitchen, because guests who needed to be fed wont stop coming.

He advised the young generation to change the development.

Igwe said: “Most of us grew up watching our moms live in the kitchen during this period as guests won’t stop coming. Change it!”

