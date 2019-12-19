Nigerians React As Davido Makes Special Appearance For COZA Church Promotional Video

Nigerian pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo took to his Instagram page to share a promotional video that featured the music star and a little girl having a conversation in preparation for a program organized by the church. The COZA pastor called him his friend and revealed that he would be attending the church as promised in December.

He captioned in the video:

COZA members are so passionate about God! I am touched. Janel’s Diary, @omalizz12 Thank you. @davidoofficial.Repost from @omalizz12 using @_repostplus. Hey fam, hope you are planning to be at the 12 Days of Glory 2020 in COZA. My friend @davidoofficial says that he puts God first in everything. You should do the same. See you then!

The video was later deleted but fans already have it saved, and here is what they have to say>>>

Biko who advised Davido to record this promotional video for COZA 12 days of Glory? Totally disappointed. You people should do better. Biodun Fatoyinbo we see your PR work with Davido, but the world knows who you’re. pic.twitter.com/fJa1Yvg4qJ — Ugo (@UgoIkeakor) December 18, 2019

COZA features Davido in their 12 Days of Glory advert. But Davido denied it, that he did not know it would be used for a promotional ad. Hard to believe. pic.twitter.com/ph7ICsdUEP — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) December 19, 2019

Nigeria artists are tone deaf. Serious brands are running away from Biodun Fatoyinbo but Davido feels the best thing at this point is to promote COZA 12 days of Glory. Naah, you guys got it all wrong. This is so distasteful, stop sharing your platform with a serial molester. — Ugo (@UgoIkeakor) December 18, 2019

Biodun Fatoyinbo and his COZA showbiz have started hiring artists such as Davido to launder his image 😂 We are not about to forget though, he’s still a rapist. — Yitkyim (@Yitkyim) December 18, 2019