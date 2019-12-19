Nigerians React As Davido Makes Special Appearance For COZA Church Promotional Video

share on:

Nigerian pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo took to his Instagram page to share a promotional video that featured the music star and a little girl having a conversation in preparation for a program organized by the church. The COZA pastor called him his friend and revealed that he would be attending the church as promised in December.

He captioned in the video:

COZA members are so passionate about God! I am touched. Janel’s Diary, @omalizz12 Thank you. @davidoofficial.Repost from @omalizz12 using @_repostplus. Hey fam, hope you are planning to be at the 12 Days of Glory 2020 in COZA. My friend @davidoofficial says that he puts God first in everything. You should do the same. See you then!

The video was later deleted but fans already have it saved, and here is what they have  to say>>>

Tags:ChurchCOZADavidonigerians
Ghostavo 360

Ghostavo 360

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Fast Track? Whatsapp/Call:- 08176243747

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.