Nigerian Man Cancels Wedding After Finding Out His Fiancee Took His Photos To A Shrine

The story has been told of a Nigerian man who made startling discovery that shattered his wedding pans.

The story was told on Twitter by a user identified with the handle, @Nnamdianekwe.

According to @Nnamdianekwe, the intending groom who stays abroad, cancelled the wedding after stumbling on a Whatsapp chat in which his fiancee told her mother that she took his name and photos to a shrine and temple.

@Nnamdianekwe wrote: “A proposed traditional marriage to be held next week has collapsed this afternoon.

“IJGB stumbled on his fiance’s WhatsApp conversations with her mother where she indicated to have submitted the boy’s pictures and names to a couple of shrine and temple.

“Nsogbu adigo.

“This is not a surprising news. This is common practice nowadays but to know someone directly involved in the brouhaha is quite upsetting to be honest.”



