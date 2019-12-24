Nigerian Govt Orders Release Of Sowore, Dasuki

The Federal Government has ordered the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki and convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, disclosed this in a statement released on Tuesday.

Malami said the decision to release Sowore and his co-accused was in compliance with the bail granted the duo by the court.

“The two defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land,” the statement read in part

DAILY POST recalls that Sowore has been in custody of the Department of State Service, DSS, since he called for a revolution against the current government earlier in the year.