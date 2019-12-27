“Naira Marley Is The 21st Century Fela” – Uche Maduagwu

Entertainment News/December 27, 2019/Rojon /No Comment/5242 views “Naira Marley Is The 21st Century Fela” – Uche Maduagwushare on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancel Controversial Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu via an Instagram post described Naira Marley as the spiritual child of legendary Afrobeat singer, Fela Anikulapo, because Naira Marley is a reflection of what Fela stood for. See the full post below: previous articleTiwa Savage Grabs Wizkid From Behind During Stage Performance (Video) RojonSubmissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Fast Track? Whatsapp/Call:- 08176243747 Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.