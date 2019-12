D’Banj‘s wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, has definitely not gotten over the demise of her first child, despite welcoming a second son on Thursday, September 19, 2019, in California, USA.

Taking to her Instagram page, she stated that her life will forever be missing a piece before going on to point that she only gets better with it as the day passes by.

The singer and wife lost their first child, Daniel Oyebanjo, in 2018 after he drowned in a pool.

See what she posted below:-