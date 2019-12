Lineo Didi Kilgrow, wife of musician, Dbanj has taken to her Instagram account to share a picture of their baby’s hand for the first time since he was born.

Recall that the couple lost their first son, Daniel Oyebanjo III last year after he drowned in a pool.

While sharing a glimpse of her new baby, she wrote about missing late, Daniel Oyebanjo III.

“My heart will forever be missing a piece… but everyday gets better with you in it.”

See a screenshot of the post below;