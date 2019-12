Highly gifted rapper and singer, Yung6ix has released a brand new single, probably his last for 2o19 and it is titled “Body“.

“Body” features renowned singer, Charass who served a melodious hook. Yung6ix on the other hand didn’t disappoint, the verses were murdered and handled like he’s taking no prisoners.

The record was produced by Disally, strings by talented guitarist, Shuga.

Check it out and share your thoughts below!

DOWNLOAD: Yung6ix – Body ft. Charass (8.6 MiB, 22 hits)